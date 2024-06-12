The Jetty: Jenna Coleman BBC drama that filmed scenes in Calderdale releases new pictures ahead of release
The new images give audiences a deeper look at the complex inhabitants of the eerie lakeside town where an arson, missing persons cold case, and an illicit triangle are intricately intertwined.
Last year cameras were spotted in Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge filming for the series.
The new pictures feature The Jetty’s stars Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, The Cry, The Serpent), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon, SAS Rogue Heroes, Dunkirk), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co., Rocks, Una), Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run, Shadow and Bone, Romulus), Laura Marcus (The Great Escaper, Bad Education, The Serpent Queen), Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell, The Radleys), Weruche Opia (High Desert, Slumberland, I May Destroy You), and Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, The Larkins, Scott and Bailey).
In the four-part series, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.
But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.
The series, which has been written and created by Cat Jones, is set to air soon on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.