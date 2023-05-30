News you can trust since 1853
These roads are closed in Halifax town centre ahead of filming for A Gentleman in Moscow

Filming on a new TV series on Paramount Plus starts in Halifax tomorrow (Wednesday).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th May 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

The series, A Gentleman in Moscow, stars Ewan McGregor and will be filming scenes in and around Halifax Town Hall for five days.

Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East in Halifax will be closed until Friday, June 9 for the production.

Parking has also been suspended on streets around the town hall – Princess Street, Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East.

Some of the crew for A Gentleman in Moscow at Halifax Town Hall last weekSome of the crew for A Gentleman in Moscow at Halifax Town Hall last week
The crew will also be using two cranes to access the roof of the town hall for the filming.

Preparations have been taking place over the past week ahead of the start of filming.

A Gentleman in Moscow will be adapted from a best-selling novel by Amor Towles.

