These roads are closed in Halifax town centre ahead of filming for A Gentleman in Moscow

The series, A Gentleman in Moscow, stars Ewan McGregor and will be filming scenes in and around Halifax Town Hall for five days.

Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East in Halifax will be closed until Friday, June 9 for the production.

Parking has also been suspended on streets around the town hall – Princess Street, Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East.

Some of the crew for A Gentleman in Moscow at Halifax Town Hall last week

The crew will also be using two cranes to access the roof of the town hall for the filming.

Preparations have been taking place over the past week ahead of the start of filming.

