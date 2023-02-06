News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

This is how many millions tuned into Happy Valley finale - episode is is most-watched TV programme of year

Happy Valley went out in a blaze of glory last night (Sunday) as three series of Catherine Cawood’s story came to an end.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 2:37pm

The BBC drama has seen millions of people tune in every week and has been a huge topic of conversation across the country.

The question on everyone’s lips was how would writer and creator Sally Wainwright choose to end the series, and last night viewers got their answers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The final ever episode of Happy Valley was the most-watched television programme of the year so far, as 7.5 million viewers tuned in to watch the conclusion.

Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire). Picture: BBC
Most Popular

The figures showed the series had a 41.6 per cent share of the ratings.

This is the highest ever overnight figure for Happy Valley, and the largest overnight rating for a drama on UK television since May 2021, when the Line of Duty series six finale aired.

The episode saw Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) say goodbye to nemesis Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) once and for all.

Read More
The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 37 places in Halifax and be...
Viktor (ANTHONY FLANAGAN), Zeljko (GREG KOLPAKCHI), Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON) & Supporting Artist. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
Happy ValleyBBC