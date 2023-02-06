This is how many millions tuned into Happy Valley finale - episode is is most-watched TV programme of year

The BBC drama has seen millions of people tune in every week and has been a huge topic of conversation across the country.

The question on everyone’s lips was how would writer and creator Sally Wainwright choose to end the series, and last night viewers got their answers.

The final ever episode of Happy Valley was the most-watched television programme of the year so far, as 7.5 million viewers tuned in to watch the conclusion.

The figures showed the series had a 41.6 per cent share of the ratings.

This is the highest ever overnight figure for Happy Valley, and the largest overnight rating for a drama on UK television since May 2021, when the Line of Duty series six finale aired.

The episode saw Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) say goodbye to nemesis Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) once and for all.