TV crews spotted filming for BBC's Happy Valley in Halifax

TV crews have been spotted in Halifax filming for the third series of Happy Valley this morning (Tuesday).

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:06 am
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:08 am
Happy Valley filming on Bath Place, off Boothtown Road in Halifax
Happy Valley filming on Bath Place, off Boothtown Road in Halifax

Cast and crew are currently filming for the BBC series on Bath Place, off Boothtown Road in Boothtown, Halifax.

Read More

Read More
BBC drama Happy Valley begins filming this week as series is set to return

A police van can be seen on a side street with cast members in police uniforms buzzing around the streets.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Happy Valley filming on Bath Place, off Boothtown Road in Halifax

The third series of the Sally Wainwright drama will be its last and is set to film across Calderdale and West Yorkshire over the next few months.

The previous two series have focused mainly on the Calder Valley with Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge playing a key role.

According to a synopsis the series will be as follows: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce. Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

TV crewsHalifaxBBC