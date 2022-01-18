BBC drama Happy Valley begins filming this week as series is set to return

The BBC drama, written by Calderdale writer and director Sally Wainwright, who also created Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack, was last on our screens in 2016.

Filming for the new series is set to take place over the next few months across Calderdale.

Sarah Lancashire is returning to her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood

The previous two series have focused mainly on the Calder Valley with Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge playing a key role.

Scenes have also been filmed at Harvey's in Halifax, former Sowerby Bridge Police Station and Elland Crematorium.

TV crews have been flocking back to Halifax and Calderdale in recent months with several other shows filming in the borough.

Ackley Bridge returned to North Halifax at the end of last year to film for its fifth series.

Period drama based on the story of the Cragg Vale Coiners, The Gallows Pole, saw film crews use Heptonstall as a backdrop for the upcoming show back in October.