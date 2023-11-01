TV filming: Road set to be closed today to film scenes outside Todmorden High School for a new drama
Today (Wednesday) will see the closure of a Todmorden road to allow for filming.
Ewood Lane will be closed from 8am to 1pm. The road was also closed on Monday for the filming.
The production company will be filming outside Todmorden High School.
A message shared by Todmorden Sports Centre reads: “Access to our top car park will be still be available via Sigget Ln/Doghouse Ln however we do suggest parking on Burnley Road and walking through the park to the centre.
“Sorry for any inconvenience.”
It is unknown what the filming is for but TV crews have been in Calderdale already this month.
Scenes for new BBC drama The Jetty starring Jenna Coleman have recently been filmed in Ripponden as well as Sowerby Bridge.