Everything we know about new BBC drama The Jetty as Jenna Coleman spotted filming in Calderdale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cameras were spotted in Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge filming for the series.

But what is The Jetty? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming BBC drama.

Who is starring in the drama?

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenna Coleman (Picture: Olivia Lifungula)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna Coleman, who has starred in Doctor Who, The Cry and The Serpent, will star as rookie detective Ember Manning.

So far that is the only casting news for the series.

Speaking about the series Coleman said: "I’m delighted to be returning to the BBC to be a part of The Jetty, with Firebird Pictures at the helm, bringing the story of Ember Manning to life.

"I look forward to exploring Cat Jones’ darkly probing scripts, alongside Marialy Rivas’ eloquent vision."

What is The Jetty about?

In the four-part series, for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.

As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind.

Who has written the series?

The Jetty has been written by Cat Jones, who has written for EastEnders and Waterloo Road.

On the announcement of the new BBC thriller Jones said: “I’m thrilled to be making The Jetty for BBC One. Like millions of people all over the world, I've grown up loving and admiring BBC dramas, so getting to create one really is a dream come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Jetty is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a long time but it wasn’t until it found its champions at the fantastically writer friendly Firebird, that it really came to life.

"What feels like a total dream team continues to grow with the addition of Marialy Rivas to direct and the brilliant Jenna Coleman.

"I’ve no doubt audiences are going to be completely transfixed by her as Ember.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “The Jetty is so much more than a crime thriller, and with Cat Jones as writer, Firebird Pictures producing and Jenna in the lead role of Ember Manning, I know we have the perfect team in place to create a truly brilliant, brave series.