TV FILMING: Sally Wainwright drama Riot Women continues filming in Hebden Bridge town centre
Filming has been taking place in and around Hebden Bridge since June, with some road closures and parking suspensions needed in parts of the town centre on certain days.
The crew will be at The Albert and on Albert Street in Hebden Bridge town centre on Monday, September 9 between 7.30am and 6.30pm; Monday, September 16 between 7.30am and 6.30pm; and Wednesday, September 18 between 7.30am and 6.30pm.
Set in Hebden Bridge, Riot Women centres around five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.
Speaking to the Halifax Courier earlier this year, Sally said: "They're angry and they're going to sing about being angry and being of a certain age and all the stuff that goes with being of a certain age and having to go through the menopause at the same time.
"They form a punk rock band to sing about what they're angry about.”
