TV series that filmed scenes in Halifax at Calderdale College to hit screens in March
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
High Hoops, starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie and Line of Duty’s Nigel Boyle, filmed at locations across the town last year.
The children’s show, from Hebden Bridge-based CanCan Productions, is about a hopeless school basketball team and a new player, played by Darci Hull, aiming to turn their fortunes around.
A synopsis for the series reads: “Can new girl Aoife turn her school's rubbish basketball team into winners and make herself popular and cool at the same time?”
Film crews were spotted around Halifax last summer.
Calderdale College was used as the main location for the basketball-themed sitcom.
The college’s sports facilities were taking centre stage, along with classrooms and communal spaces, and the commercial salons were taken over by hair and makeup.
Other filming locations included Skircoat Green and Mamil Cafe Bar on Commercial Street.
The series is set to hit CBBC and BBC IPlayer in March.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.