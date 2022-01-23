UPDATED: Ainley Top restaurant 'thrilled' to welcome Marvel star and Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson

Preparations for the filming are well underway at The Piece Hall

As reported by the Courier late last night, Samuel L Jackson was seen outside Da Sandro on Halifax Road yesterday evening and stopped for a selfie with a fan.

The popular Italian restaurant has shared the snap on its Facebook page.

It told the Courier: "We are thrilled to have had the legendary Samuel L Jackson dining with us this weekend.

"It’s fantastic that more landmarks on our doorstep are being used for filming locations.

"We hope Mr Jackson enjoyed his visit to Huddersfield and Da Sandro’s. We would be happy to welcome him back any time."

The actor, who has appeared in dozens of movies, is the star of Marvel' s upcoming six-part series Secret Invasion, which is understood to have been filming in Halifax since the beginning of this week.

Crews have been spotted on the outskirts of Halifax town centre and Dean Clough.