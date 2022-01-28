WATCH: Another explosion at Halifax's Piece Hall during filming of Marvel series starring Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke
Another explosion has been heard from inside The Piece Hall and Halifax where Marvel are filming Secret Invasion.
As this video - taken and shared with the Courier by Sam Hudson - shows, there was a loud bang followed by grey smoke coming out of the top of the building, along with still-alight debris.
Marvel has been filming in Halifax since last week. The Piece Hall has been closed since Monday so that filming can take place inside.
Crews have also been seen at Dean Clough and, last week, on King Cross Street.
Secret Invasion will be shown on Disney Plus once it is released.
It stars Samuel L Jackson, as Nick Fury, as well as Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
There was much excitement yesterday when Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke was spotted filming a scene outside The Piece Hall.
