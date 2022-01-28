WATCH: Latest Marvel update - Star Wars actor Ben Mendelsohn arrives at The Piece Hall in Halifax

This video, captured and shared with the Courier by Sam Hudson, shows the Australian actor being chaperoned into the historic venue which has been transformed into a film set for the week.

He plays Talos in the series, and is part of a cast of stars also spotted in Halifax over the past few days.

Samuel L Jackson has been seen coming in and out of The Piece Hall, and also popped into nearby Pride and Provenance for lunch.

Filming is continuing at The Piece Hall in Halifax today

Cobie Smulders, who plays Maria Hill in the series, has been seen around The Piece Hall, along Kingsley Ben-Adir, who has starred in Vera and Peaky Blinders. He is thought to be playing a new Marvel character in Secret Invasion.

There was much excitement yesterday when Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke was spotted filming a scene outside The Piece Hall.