What is being filmed in Halifax: Signs go up around Halifax showing TV cast including Peep Show stars and crew where to go as filming starts

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:21 BST

Signs have been popping up in part of Halifax for the cast and crew who are filming a TV show.

The orange location signs in Savile Park and Skircoat Green are believed to be for the team making the second series of High Hoops.

Starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, the CBBC show tells the story of a high school basketball player.

CanCan Productions, who are making the show, are based at Dean Clough in Halifax for the duration of the filming.

One of the signs for the cast and crew filming in Halifax

The last series was filmed at various spots across Calderdale including Calderdale College, Halifax town centre and Skircoat Green.

The production is also understood to have been looking for extras, with a call-out being made earlier this year for “lots” of 11 to 15-year-olds to be background extras and supporting artists.

Dean Clough posted last month: “We’re thrilled to welcome CanCan Productions back to Dean Clough, serving as their production base for the second series of High Hoops – CBBC’s hit comedy series now streaming on BBC iPlayer!

"Filming will take place across Calderdale over Summer 2025, with the production team based here.

"Season two, airing in 2026, will bring 10 brand-new episodes of fun, friendship and teamwork, starring Robert Webb as headmaster Mr Holt and Darci Hull as lead girl Aoife.”

No air date has been announced yet for the last show to be filmed in Calderdale – Sally Wainwright’s latest project Riot Women.

Photos giving a sense of the new show were released by the BBC in January along with the news the new drama would premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year.

