Where was High Hoops filmed? Here are the locations used in new CBBC show that filmed in Halifax

Starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, High Hoops tells the story of a charmingly reckless high school basketball player and her chaotic pursuit of success, fame, love and the perfect hook shot.

The ten episode series filmed at locations across Halifax last year.

Here are some of the filming locations that were used for CBBC’s High Hoops.

1 . Calderdale College Much of the series was filmed at Calderdale College which was used as Midvale School.

2 . St James Road The shop featured in episode one was filmed on St James Road in Halifax town centre. It's across from Halifax Crossfield House Jobcentre.

3 . Beech Park & Recreation Ground Also featuring in episode one, scenes were filmed at Beech Park & Recreation Ground, Sowerby Bridge.

4 . Sports fields As well as Calderdale College, its sports fields are frequently used throughout the series.