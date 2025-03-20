Halifax is once again being shown on TV as CBBC’s High Hoops hits our screens. Picture: BBC / CanCan Productions Ltd / Matt SquireHalifax is once again being shown on TV as CBBC’s High Hoops hits our screens. Picture: BBC / CanCan Productions Ltd / Matt Squire
Halifax is once again being shown on TV as CBBC’s High Hoops hits our screens. Picture: BBC / CanCan Productions Ltd / Matt Squire

Where was High Hoops filmed? Here are the locations used in new CBBC show that filmed in Halifax

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Halifax is once again being shown on TV as CBBC’s High Hoops hits our screens.

Starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, High Hoops tells the story of a charmingly reckless high school basketball player and her chaotic pursuit of success, fame, love and the perfect hook shot.

The ten episode series filmed at locations across Halifax last year.

Here are some of the filming locations that were used for CBBC’s High Hoops.

9 filming locations in Todmorden and Cornholme and the TV shows that filmed there

Much of the series was filmed at Calderdale College which was used as Midvale School.

1. Calderdale College

Much of the series was filmed at Calderdale College which was used as Midvale School. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
The shop featured in episode one was filmed on St James Road in Halifax town centre. It's across from Halifax Crossfield House Jobcentre.

2. St James Road

The shop featured in episode one was filmed on St James Road in Halifax town centre. It's across from Halifax Crossfield House Jobcentre. Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Also featuring in episode one, scenes were filmed at Beech Park & Recreation Ground, Sowerby Bridge.

3. Beech Park & Recreation Ground

Also featuring in episode one, scenes were filmed at Beech Park & Recreation Ground, Sowerby Bridge. Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
As well as Calderdale College, its sports fields are frequently used throughout the series.

4. Sports fields

As well as Calderdale College, its sports fields are frequently used throughout the series. Photo: Eleanor Griffiths / Milo Molloy

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Todmorden
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice