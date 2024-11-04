The crew filming Sally Wainwright’s latest project have announced more filming dates in Hebden Bridge.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind Riot Women are on Albert Street today until 8pm, tomorrow between 9am and 10pm, Wednesday between 10am and 9pm, and Wednesday, November 13 between 9am and 7pm.

The Courier understands some parking bays on Crown Street will be suspended tomorrow to allow for the filming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And one of Hebden Bridge’s schools was temporarily given a new name last week for the production.

Filming for Riot Women in Hebden Bridge in June

Signs were in place at Stubbings Infant and Nursery School, on School Street, on Thursday branding the building ‘Boxhall Road School’.

The Riot Women crew have been in Calderdale since June, mostly filming in and around Hebden Bridge but they have also been spotted in Halifax town centre.

The cast for the show includes Joanna Scanlan (from After Love and The Thick of It) as Beth, Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen) as Kitty, Tamsin Greig (Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) as Holly, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma's Not Normal) as Jess, and Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers, Vienna Blood) as Yvonne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Wainwright has created a host of shows including Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack

The show is set in Hebden Bridge and is the latest project for Calderdale’s own Sally Wainwright, who also wrote Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack.

She said: “I think I am more excited about this than anything else I have ever written.”

The show is being made by Drama Republic – the team behind One Day, Doctor Foster and The English, for the BBC.