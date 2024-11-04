What is being filmed in Hebden Bridge: Parking suspended and Calderdale school given a new name as crew for new Sally Wainwright drama announce more filming dates

By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:00 BST
The crew filming Sally Wainwright’s latest project have announced more filming dates in Hebden Bridge.

The team behind Riot Women are on Albert Street today until 8pm, tomorrow between 9am and 10pm, Wednesday between 10am and 9pm, and Wednesday, November 13 between 9am and 7pm.

The Courier understands some parking bays on Crown Street will be suspended tomorrow to allow for the filming.

And one of Hebden Bridge’s schools was temporarily given a new name last week for the production.

Filming for Riot Women in Hebden Bridge in Juneplaceholder image
Filming for Riot Women in Hebden Bridge in June

Signs were in place at Stubbings Infant and Nursery School, on School Street, on Thursday branding the building ‘Boxhall Road School’.

The Riot Women crew have been in Calderdale since June, mostly filming in and around Hebden Bridge but they have also been spotted in Halifax town centre.

The cast for the show includes Joanna Scanlan (from After Love and The Thick of It) as Beth, Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen) as Kitty, Tamsin Greig (Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) as Holly, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma's Not Normal) as Jess, and Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers, Vienna Blood) as Yvonne.

placeholder image
Sally Wainwright has created a host of shows including Happy Valley and Gentleman Jackplaceholder image
Sally Wainwright has created a host of shows including Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack

The show is set in Hebden Bridge and is the latest project for Calderdale’s own Sally Wainwright, who also wrote Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack.

She said: “I think I am more excited about this than anything else I have ever written.”

The show is being made by Drama Republic – the team behind One Day, Doctor Foster and The English, for the BBC.

