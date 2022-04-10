What viewers can expect from episode one of Gentleman Jack series two

Sally Wainwright’s award-winning hit drama returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for an eight-part second series, starting tonight (Sunday) at 9pm.

A synopsis for the first episode reads: "Yorkshire, 1834. A month on from their private marriage ceremony, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) remains in York under the care of her doctor while Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), with fresh financial confidence and entrepreneurial vigour, renovates Shibden Hall in preparation for her wife to move in.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Jay Brooks

"Learning of their plan to co-habit, Miss Walker’s protective tribe of relations are increasingly suspicious of Anne Lister’s motives, but can’t find the right words to express their fears about the nature of their relationship. Anne is keen to strengthen their commitment by changing their wills in each other’s favour, but Ann Walker is nervous of braving public opinion further.