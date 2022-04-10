What viewers can expect from episode one of Gentleman Jack series two
Exciting news for Gentleman Jack fans as the second series of the hit BBC/HBO drama is set to return.
Sally Wainwright’s award-winning hit drama returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for an eight-part second series, starting tonight (Sunday) at 9pm.
A synopsis for the first episode reads: "Yorkshire, 1834. A month on from their private marriage ceremony, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) remains in York under the care of her doctor while Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), with fresh financial confidence and entrepreneurial vigour, renovates Shibden Hall in preparation for her wife to move in.
"Learning of their plan to co-habit, Miss Walker’s protective tribe of relations are increasingly suspicious of Anne Lister’s motives, but can’t find the right words to express their fears about the nature of their relationship. Anne is keen to strengthen their commitment by changing their wills in each other’s favour, but Ann Walker is nervous of braving public opinion further.
"While the couple prepare for a fabulous honeymoon abroad, devastated Mariana Lawton’s (Lydia Leonard) jealousy signals more trouble ahead."