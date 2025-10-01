It has been a little while but Calderdale is soon set to be on TV screens across the nation once more.

The air date for the first episode of Sally Wainwright’s new drama Riot Women has been revealed.

The BBC have confirmed that the six-part series, which was filmed in Halifax and Hebden Bridge, will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday, October 12 ahead of the first episode airing on BBC One that day at 9pm.

The show tells the story of a teacher, police officer, pub landlady, midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader – five menopausal women who form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest.

As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heartbreaking connection.

Members of the Riot Women band include Joanna Scanlan (After Love, The Thick of It) as Beth, Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen) as Kitty, Tamsin Greig (Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) as Holly, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma's Not Normal) as Jess, and Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers, Vienna Blood) as Yvonne, with Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City), and Macy Seelochan (Shadow and Bone) as Nisha, Kam and Miranda, the band’s riotous backing singers.

The series will also star Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment), Sue Johnston (The Royle Family), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Claire Skinner (Outnumbered), Angel Coulby (Merlin), Jonny Green (White Lines), Ellise Chappell (Yesterday), Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks), Shannon Lavelle (The Hardacres), Mark Bazeley (Broadchurch), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Rick Warden (Red Eye), Ben Batt (Domina), Natalia Tena (Harry Potter), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet), Oliver Huntingdon (Sherwood), Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman), Olwen May (A Very British Scandal), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Gleaves (Bodyguard) and Thomas Flynn (Masters of the Air).

From the Riot Women trailer, it can already be seen that there will be some very familiar locations for Courier readers to spot.

The inside of The Albert in Hebden Bridge be seen while the band is performing.

And a supermarket featured in the trailer is thought to be filmed at Morrisons in Illingworth.