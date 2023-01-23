Where is the court in Happy Valley? Former magistrates used as location for Leeds Crown Court

It all kicked off in Happy Valley last night (Sunday) as Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton, escaped custody on his day in court.

But eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed that the scenes didn’t take place in Leeds but was in fact filmed in Bolton!

In the BBC drama, Tommy Lee Royce was taken to Leeds Crown Court to stand trial for the murder of Gary Gaggowski, whose remains were found washed up in a reservoir in episode one.

Tommy Lee Royce in court. Picture: BBC

After a well planned fight outside the courtroom, Tommy was able to punch his way out of the court and escape, dipping into a newsagent to change into a disguise and ride off into the sunset unknown to the chasing police.

West Yorkshire viewers were quick to spot that the court wasn’t in Leeds and it was in fact the former magistrates' court in Bolton.

The newsagent where he hides was also in Bolton. But when he emerges from the shop he’s actually in the centre of Leeds.

One viewer tweeted: “Mad how Tommy escapes from Bolton and ends up in Leeds”.

This isn’t the first time Bolton has been used as a backdrop for the series.

Catherine and Clare’s tense and emotional conversation in episodes two and three took place at a cafe in the town centre.

The majority of filming took place in Calderdale in early 2022, with locations in Elland, Halifax and Hebden Bridge used across the series.

Happy Valley continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One