Where is the pharmacy in Happy Valley? Calderdale location joins other areas used in series 3

Familiar locations in Hebden Bridge and Halifax were revisited for the BBC drama but some new locations were used for the final series.

One of the new locations is a pharmacy which is the base of new character Faisal Bhatti has got into some hot water.

Elland residents might recognise the street as being in the town, as it is located near The Fleece Inn.

Matija (JACK BANDEIRA), Faisal Bhatti (AMIT SHAH), Nazeem (SABA NIKOUFEKR) & Ivan (OLIVER HUNTINGDON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

The terrace was dressed up to be ‘Brooksbank Pharmacy’ and was the location of some tense scenes in the first few episodes of the new series.

When discussing the series’ locations at the Q&A screening last month, series producer Jessica Taylor said: “Sally is really specific about the locations so she knows them well, and writes the scene with it in mind.

"Where Faisal’s chemist is the street where her grandfather lived. The landscape becomes the part of the character. Sally said she wanted the “hillage” in the shot. Sally will have approval on everything, so it’s a long process but every detail is taken into account.”

The new series of Happy Valley, created by Calderdale writer and director Sally Wainwright, began last week and is already a hit with fans.

Scenes for the pharmacy was filmed on a street in Elland. Picture BBC

When asked about how she came up with the title for the show, Sally said: So Happy Valley... I always work closely with police advisors, who are old police officers who have worked in the area, and one of them told me that is what they call the Valley because of issues with drugs. For me it reflected the show.

"It’s dark, but it has also got a lot of humour in it. I think less so in season one, more so in season two. We want to continue that in the new season. It’s still very much about the dark side of life, but it’s also about how within that people always find ways of being funny and warm and human.”

Happy Valley continues on BBC One on Sunday at 9pm.