Where is the police station in Happy Valley? This Halifax location is now used in BBC drama

Over the past two series a number of familiar Calderdale locations have been used including West View Park in Halifax, a number of spots in Hebden Bridge and The Moorings in Sowerby Bridge.

The police station used in the drama was previously located in Sowerby Bridge in what was an old police station. Back in 2019 plans were approved to turn the building into bedsits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new police station used in the series is the old Halifax swimming pool on Skircoat Road, which will be very familiar to Calderdale residents.

Old Halifax swimming pool made into a police station for Happy Valley filming

Filming for Happy Valley series three took place in early 2022 and the outside of the former swimming pool was transformed into a police station, complete with ‘Yorkshire Police’ sign.

When discussing the series’ locations at the Q&A screening last month, series producer Jessica Taylor said: “Sally is really specific about the locations so she knows them well, and writes the scene with it in mind. Where Faisal’s chemist is the street where her grandfather lived. The landscape becomes the part of the character. Sally said she wanted the “hillage” in the shot. Sally will have approval on everything, so it’s a long process but every detail is taken into account.”