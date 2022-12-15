Happy Valley screening: 10 pictures of stars on the red carpet at Halifax Vue
There was excitement for Happy Valley fans as stars of the BBC series took to the red carpet for the screening.
By Abigail Kellett
4 minutes ago
Actors Siobhan Finneran and James Norton attended the screening at Halifax Vue, also joined by Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan Cawood in the Sally Wainwright drama.
Crowds gathered to see if they could spot the stars on the red carpet, with the lucky few able to attend the screening and see the first episode of the final series before anyone else.
A Q&A took place after the screening and saw Sarah Lancashire join her co-stars to answer questions on the upcoming series.
"The love for the show is clear" - Stars gather in Halifax for screening of Happy Valley season three
