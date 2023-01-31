After managing to escape from court, the villain, played by James Norton, was able to disguise himself as a cyclist and ride from Leeds all the way back to Calderdale.

He was then picked up at Warley Moor Reservoir, up above Wainstalls, Halifax by Darius Knezevic and taken to his hiding place until he’s able to escape the country.

Scenes for the where Tommy is hiding out were filmed at Highroad Well, in Halifax.

Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

The streets used are just off Gibbet Street past Highroad Well post office.

Filming for the current series of Happy Valley took place across Calderdale at the start of 2022.