From a high school to the moors here are nine locations in the area that have been used for filming over the years.
1. The Jetty
Todmorden High School was used a lot during BBC's The Jetty for the fictional Hap Comprehensive School. Filming took place at the end of 2023. Photo: Matt Towers
2. The Full Monty
The TV series of The Full Monty filmed scenes for a school outdoor activity trip at Dobroyd castle. Photo: Gerard Binks
3. The Jetty
The house along the canal seen in The Jetty is located along the Rochdale Canal between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge. Photo: Ben Blackall
4. Life on Mars
The BBC drama starring John Simm filmed scenes outside Todmorden Hippodrome. Photo: Tony Johnson
