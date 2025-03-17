9 filming locations in Todmorden and Cornholme and the TV shows that filmed there including The Jetty, Passenger and The Full Monty

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Calderdale is a popular place for TV crews to film and we’re taking a look at some of the locations in Todmorden and Cornholme that have been used in shows over the years.

From a high school to the moors here are nine locations in the area that have been used for filming over the years.

Todmorden High School was used a lot during BBC's The Jetty for the fictional Hap Comprehensive School. Filming took place at the end of 2023.

1. The Jetty

Photo: Matt Towers

The TV series of The Full Monty filmed scenes for a school outdoor activity trip at Dobroyd castle.

2. The Full Monty

Photo: Gerard Binks

The house along the canal seen in The Jetty is located along the Rochdale Canal between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.

3. The Jetty

Photo: Ben Blackall

The BBC drama starring John Simm filmed scenes outside Todmorden Hippodrome.

4. Life on Mars

Photo: Tony Johnson

