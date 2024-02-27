Will Mellor: Strictly Come Dancing, Coronation Street and Mr Bates vs The Post Office star's new police show filmed in Halifax at historic mill complex
Cops Gone Bad with Will Mellor covers seven new cases to expose murderers, fraudsters, swindlers, sexual predators and drug dealers within the police force.
Some of show was filmed at Halifax’s Dean Clough last September.
As reported by the Courier, Will was spotted at the historic mill complex then visiting interior design studio Kelly Jones Creative Interiors and coffee shop The Weavers Room.
Will Mellor has appeared in a host of dramas including Line of Duty, Broadchurch, Coronation Street and the recent huge hit Mr Bates vs The Post Office.
The police show seems him join forces with a team of experts to reveal the stories of criminal police officers.
Dean Clough has posted: “Cops Gone Bad, starring Will Mellor and filmed at Dean Clough, aired last night on Crime+Investigation - make sure to send us your snaps if you spotted us!
"We had a blast hosting Will and the crew last autumn. You can catch the rest of the series every Monday at 9pm.”
Speaking about the show, Will said: “The series is about making positive changes where we can make sure everyone feels safe, not only in the work environment, but walking down the street.
"Women should feel protected by police officers. If you can't trust the people who are supposed to protect you, where do you turn?”