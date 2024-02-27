Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cops Gone Bad with Will Mellor covers seven new cases to expose murderers, fraudsters, swindlers, sexual predators and drug dealers within the police force.

Some of show was filmed at Halifax’s Dean Clough last September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Courier, Will was spotted at the historic mill complex then visiting interior design studio Kelly Jones Creative Interiors and coffee shop The Weavers Room.

Dean Clough has shared this photo of Will at Dean Clough from when he was filming the TV show last autumn

Will Mellor has appeared in a host of dramas including Line of Duty, Broadchurch, Coronation Street and the recent huge hit Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

The police show seems him join forces with a team of experts to reveal the stories of criminal police officers.

Dean Clough has posted: “Cops Gone Bad, starring Will Mellor and filmed at Dean Clough, aired last night on Crime+Investigation - make sure to send us your snaps if you spotted us!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a blast hosting Will and the crew last autumn. You can catch the rest of the series every Monday at 9pm.”

Speaking about the show, Will said: “The series is about making positive changes where we can make sure everyone feels safe, not only in the work environment, but walking down the street.