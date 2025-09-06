Will The Chronicles of Narnia be filmed in Calderdale? Crews spotted filming for the movie in Bradford

Calderdale is no stranger to film and TV crews and currently just over the border in Bradford filming is taking place for a new Netflix movie series.

Beloved book series The Chronicles of Narnia is set to return to the screen with a new adaptation for Netflix.

The Manningham and Little Germany areas of Bradford have been taken back in time for the filming.

Filming in Little Germany back in 2023.

Horses and cars from the time period were seen on the streets.

Bradford and Calderdale are no strangers to film crews. in the past 12 months alone it has seen the filming of BBC’s upcoming drama Riot Women in Hebden Bridge and horror film 28 Years Later at the former Richard Dunn Sports Centre.

Greta Gerwig, director of Little Women and Barbie, is at the helm of The Chronicles of Narnia film series for Netflix.

The first film is expected to be released in late 2026.

Written by CS Lewis, The Chronicles of Narnia is a series of fantasy books published between 1950 and 1956.