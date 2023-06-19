Will there be a series 2 for The Gallows Pole? BBC drama on the Cragg Vale Coiners could return

The Gallows Pole has recently finished its first series and many viewers are wondering if the story will continue.

The three-part series, which was based on a book of the same name by Ben Myers, dramatised the true story of David Hartley who, in the 18th century in Cragg Vale, started a criminal enterprise which came to be known as the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series ended with David starting on his road towards infamy so there is plenty that could still be explored in the future.

It has not yet been confirmed if The Gallows Pole will return for a second series but Shane Meadows has previously mentioned that a prequel to the story of Myers’ book was born from the workshopping process.

“I really wanted to delve into the history of this story and the circumstances that lead to an entire West Yorkshire community risking their lives to put food in their children’s bellies,” said Shane.

“It was during the workshopping process with the actors I realised there was also a story to tell leading up to Ben’s incredible book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad