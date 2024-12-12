Halifax bar hosts free three-day live music event
Next Level at E Mill Courtyard in Dean Clough will host three nights of entertainment from bands and local artists.
Starting on December 20, Ed Sheeran tribute act Ben Jordan will delight crowds with the flame-haired crooner’s pop classics from 7pm.
On Saturday, December 21, musical duo Ball and Chayne will kick off the celebrations from 6pm.
The following night on Sunday, December 22, home-grown talent Todd Wilson will take to the stage from 6pm. Entry for all three nights is free.
Alex Biggart, director of Nxt Lvl said: “Our Jingle Bell Weekender promises to be packed with talent just in time to kick off the Christmas celebrations.
“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to hear their favourite acoustic classics and dance the night away.
“As well as free entry there will also be exclusive food and drink deals on the night.”