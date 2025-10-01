Halifax care home holds therapy dog event to mark Silver Sunday

Silver Sunday

A care home in Halifax is looking to bring together the local community to mark Silver Sunday.

Age UK’s Silver Sunday (5 October) is a national day where communities come together by hosting fun and free activities for older people. According to the charity, in 2024 there were more than 1,300 Silver Sunday events across the UK.

Anchor’s Trinity Fold is inviting members of the community to join residents and colleagues at the care home for their Therapy Dog session from 2pm which will be delivered by Gentle Paws.

David Wood, Community Partnership manager for the North, said: “It’s always a pleasure to welcome the local community into our care home. You can see how much residents enjoy meeting and chatting with new people.

“Silver Sunday is such an important date in our calendars each year and we’re always looking for ways to engage with the local community, especially as we head into winter. Relatives may be worried about loved ones feeling lonely and isolated so it’s great that we can open our doors and welcome them into a warm and friendly environment.”

If you know someone who might like to attend or you wanted to find out more about the homes regular events over the winter then please give Trinity Fold a call on 0800 0854313.