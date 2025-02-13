Halifax gallery to host George Hainsworth: A Retrospective

Most people in the region involved in the Visual Arts will be familiar with the work of George Hainsworth

He has been extremely active in both producing and exhibiting his work for over 60 years. In 2022 he gained further attention, appearing on television on ‘The Yorkshire Auction House’ alongside his wife Lucy.

George describes his work as figurative in the most expansive sense. He can go from large paintings of vases of flowers composed of confident gestural impasto marks, to simple geometric assemblage. Born just before World War Two, George was strongly affected by war-time events, particularly Hiroshima, which led to the production of many anti-war works throughout his career.

A student at Leeds College of Art 1955-60, and the Slade School of Art 1960-62, he went on to work in Higher Education for many years, alongside his own practice, which also drew from his experiences in teaching

Bowl of Fruit

‘The influences upon my work are too numerous to mention. They derive from other painters and sculptors, but also from films and dance, archaeology, science, politics and philosophy. I feel that as an artist one is and should be embedded in the wider culture, interacting with it and hopefully enriching it.’

George draws on a wealth of sources, but what he produces is distinct stylistically, full of physicality and always completely sincere.

The event will take place from 22 February - 25 May 2025 at Crossley Gallery, D Mill, Dean Clough, Halifax. The Preview is on 22 February 12-2pm.

For more details contact The Arts Charity at Dean Clough on [email protected] or 01422 383500