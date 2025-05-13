Halifax Light Opera Society Juniors Celebrate 50 Years with Spectacular Ball Featuring Live Band Helter Skelter

Halifax, West Yorkshire - One of Halifax’s longest-standing youth theatre groups, the Halifax Light Opera Society Juniors (HLOSJ), is celebrating an incredible milestone this year - 50 years of nurturing young performers - with a glamorous black-tie ball open to the wider community.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Juniors Jubilation 50th Celebration Ball will take place on Saturday 14th June 2025, from 7:00pm at Bertie’s in Elland. The evening will include a welcome drink, a three-course meal, tributes to the history of the group, and live entertainment, culminating in an electrifying performance by Yorkshire’s renowned party band, Helter Skelter.

About Halifax Light Opera Society Juniors

Established in 1975, HLOS Juniors is a registered charity based in Halifax that provides young people aged 8 to 18 the opportunity to take part in full-scale musicals and theatrical experiences. Entirely run by volunteers - many of whom are former Juniors themselves - the group has become a vital part of Halifax’s cultural fabric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Halifax Light Opera Society Juniors have been running for 50 years. Come and celebrate with us!

Rehearsing from September through to February each year, HLOS Juniors stages its annual production at the Halifax Playhouse Theatre alongside workshops and concerts throughout the season. The society’s mission is to help young people build confidence, develop performance skills, and forge lifelong friendships through the joy of musical theatre.

“This is more than a celebration of the past,” says event organiser Kate. “It’s about recognising the impact youth theatre has had on so many lives and securing its place for the next generation. We’re inviting the people of Halifax and beyond - former members, supporters, and theatre fans - to come together and show their support for the future of youth arts.”

Headline Entertainment by Helter Skelter

A major highlight of the evening will be a live performance from Helter Skelter, one of West Yorkshire’s top professional party bands. Based in Huddersfield, the group’s high-energy “Ultimate Party Show” features a wide-ranging setlist spanning the best of rock, pop, Britpop and indie from the 1960s to today.

HLOS Juniors 50th Anniversary Ball planned for 14th June at Berties, Elland

Covering artists from The Rolling Stones and Queen to The Killers, Kings of Leon and Snow Patrol, Helter Skelter delivers unforgettable live shows that appeal to all generations. Their sheer energy, musical talent, and commitment to audience engagement ensure a spectacular experience every time.

Event Details

Event: Juniors Jubilation 50th Celebration Ball

Date: Saturday 14th June 2025

Time: From 7:00pm

Venue: Bertie’s, Elland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets: £55 per person (includes welcome drink, three-course meal and entertainment)

Age restriction: Adults only (18+)

All members of the public are encouraged to attend, spread the word, and support the future of youth theatre in Halifax. For those who have been part of the HLOS Juniors story - whether on stage, behind the curtain, or in the audience - this is an opportunity to reconnect, reminisce, and raise a toast to five decades of musical memories.

For more information or media enquiries, please contact Kate at the email above.