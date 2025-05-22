Halifax Minster plays host to European stone carving festival

Halifax Minster is proud to be hosting an international festival of traditional stone carving where apprentice stonemasons, master stonemasons and sculptors from all over Europe will compete against each other to create new works in just two days.

The event, organised by The West Riding Stone Carving Association, takes place this Saturday and Sunday, May 24 and 25, from 10am, and on Sunday there will be an auction for a beautiful carved piece.

The idea for a European Stone Festival came into being in 1997 when a group of stonemasons from Freiburg took part in the annual French competition Rencontres de la Pierre in Junas near Nîmes, France.

Two years later, from 25 to 27 June 1999, over 90 apprentices, stonemasons and stone carvers met at the first European Stone Festival in the picturesque south German city of Freiburg.

The festival was organized by the Friedrich-Weinbrenner-Gewerbeschule, Freiburg’s college for stonemasons and stone carvers and has built from there.

Vicar of Halifax Minster, Canon Hilary Barber said: “Once again we are thrilled to be hosting this magical event which see the creation of some incredible pieces. The stone carvers will be based in the Minster and in the grounds so please come along and see them at work.”

Afternoon Teas in the Minster, arranged by the Friends of Halifax Minster will be served each day 12.30 - 3.30. Booking is preferred - for more details and to book, click HERE!

Guided tours of the Minster are also available at 12pm and 2pm each day - for more details and to book, click HERE!