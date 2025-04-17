Halifax village hosting a family Easter egg hunt and games this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chocolate eggs, Easter hampers and other prizes will be available to those who seek out the hidden eggs in Luddendenfoot Community Centre and Holmes Park.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the hunt, which is on Saturday afternoon, visitors can enjoy egg and spoon races, bean bag tosses, face painting and other activities.

Stacey Brebner, Trustee of the Luddendenfoot Community Centre, said: “Rain or shine, we’re excited to host our Easter treasure hunt around our centre and the neighbouring park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got a fantastic selection of prizes donated by local businesses and volunteers, we’ll have games and refreshments to keep everyone entertained for the afternoon.

The centre will be open from 12noon-4pm on Easter Saturday.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to show people the centre, which our team is trying to bring back into use, and bring the community together, too.”

All ages are invited to take part in the festivities, with registration taking place at the community centre on Station Road, next to Holmes Park.

Then groups will have a chance to hunt during an allotted time, and find plastic eggs hidden in the area around the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey added: “Everyone taking part in the games and the hunt will get a prize. We have plenty of chocolate treats to go around.

Lots of prizes will be up for grabs.

“Inside the centre, we’ll have games as well as refreshments to entertain families for the whole afternoon.

“The forecast is looking dry for now, but we encourage visitors to dress for the weather as the hunt will be partly outside.”

The event will take place on Easter Saturday, 12pm-4pm. The hunt will be £3 per child to enter and extra activities costing just £1, with all proceeds going into the community centre.