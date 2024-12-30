Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, Elland Silver Band in partnership with Halifax Minster will be hosting the Halifax Youth Band Festival at Halifax Minster.

The festival will see 10 training and youth bands from across the region perform a 12-minute own choice programme, showcasing their talents and to gain performance experience, finishing with a grand massed band finale. It will also provide opportunity for groups to listen and enjoy each other’s performances.

Taking part in the event are Elland Silver Starter, Training & Youth Bands, Dobcross Training & Youth Band from Saddleworth, HD9 Youth Band from Huddersfield & Red Admiral Youth Band from Mawdesley, Hebden Bridge Junior Band, Shepherd Youth Band from York and this year’s special guests; the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble.

The festival is being organised jointly by Samantha Harrison, Musical Director of Elland Silver Youth & Training bands & Cannon Hilary Barber from Halifax Minster. The performances will start at 1.30pm and conclude with a massed band performance at 5pm.

This year’s event has also received a £4000 Culturedale enhancement grant, to help make the festival an even better experience for all the young musicians.

Thanks to the funding a new piece of music has been commissioned from the talented young composer, Nick Brocklehurst, entitled “Band Together” for all the musicians to perform in the massed band finale. Next Step Films have been commissioned to produce a promotional video to celebrate the festival, with all the performances being filmed and made available for viewing on the NXTOD on Demand viewing platform.

Funding has also been granted to create a work experience opportunity for a young professional to gain development working on an Arts project and we’re delighted to be working with Hollie Wright, a media student at Salford University, on branding and social media.

“Following on from last year’s successful event I am delighted that we can repeat the event. It’s great to bring young people from different bands together to perform, watch and listen to each other and this year it will be even more spectacular, creating a memorable experience for all. Halifax Minster is a wonderful venue, with excellent acoustics so it’s an ideal venue,” explained Samantha Harrison, Musical Director for Elland Silver Youth Band.

Tickets for the event will be £10 and free to under 16s and can be purchased in ordered in advance from Eventbrite, Halifax Minster or on the door. Advanced bookings are advised.