Huddersfield Jazz Guitar Festival

Huddersfield is again to play host to a three day jazz guitar festival beginning on the 31st May. Showcasing a blend of British talent coupled with an American virtuoso, this event promises to be a celebration of jazz excellence and will be testament to the diversity and dynamism of the jazz guitar genre.

This year’s lineup boasts an impressive array of performers, including British jazz icons Jim Mullen and Gary Potter along with the Charlie Christian Collective, Adrian Ingram and ex E.L.O and Wizzard keyboard player Bill Hunt. Adding an extra dose of excitement is esteemed American guitarist Randy Johnston, who, with his unique blend of bebop, blues and contemporary flair is set to deliver an unforgettable performance that will resonate with jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

The festival isn't just about spectating; it's also an opportunity for budding musicians and jazz aficionados to engage in workshops, jam sessions, and collaborative performances. Local artists will have the chance to shine alongside their esteemed counterparts, showcasing their talent and passion for jazz guitar.

Randy Johnston

"We're thrilled to bring together such a talented lineup of musicians for this year's jazz guitar festival," says festival organiser, Darren Dutson Bromley. "It's a testament to the vibrant jazz community here in Huddersfield. Whether you're a seasoned jazz fan or new to the genre, there's something for everyone to enjoy."

Founded with a vision to elevate the artistry of jazz guitar, the festival has become a cornerstone of Huddersfield's cultural fabric, drawing both artists and enthusiasts from all around the UK.