IOU Creation Centre launches with CultureDale: Artist Showcase 2024
For nearly five decades, under the visionary guidance of Artistic Director and founder member David Wheeler, IOU has cultivated a distinctive body of original work characterised by a unique approach and presented in diverse settings across the UK and internationally.
Not content with standing still, following David’s departure last year, the company has transitioned to the IOU Creation Centre to provide support and opportunities for local and national artists and participants to co-create and produce innovative ideas, artworks, and interdisciplinary productions in the heart of Calderdale, to be then presented at galleries, venues, festivals, and site-specific locations nationally.
Based at Dean Clough Mills in Halifax, the IOU Creation Centre is 10,000 square feet of studio, workshop, and gallery space along with the IOU Hebden Bridge Hostel, a 14-bedroomed, 50-capacity boutique hostel, which hosts artists, visitors and audiences.
The IOU Creation Centre launches Mon 1st July, 2024 with Culturedale: Artist Showcase. Presented as part of Calderdale's vibrant year of culture celebrations, the showcase offers a unique glimpse into boundary-pushing creations from the region's finest talents commissioned in 2023 to develop new projects.
The Showcase runs 1 July-9 August 2024 and is Free to view every weekday (Monday- Friday) 10am-4pm at the IOU Creation Centre, Dean Clough Mills, Halifax.
The Artist Showcase features eight artists presenting an array of new works.
Discover a mesmerising ‘Salon of Curlews,’ an immersive haunted house experience, VR explorations of retinal landscapes, folklore zines, intricately hand-woven artworks, and IOU's giant mobile sculpture, The Wheel.
Complementing the exhibition, IOU will host a rich programme of wrap-around activities including workshops, artist talks, and engaging interactive sessions.
Richard Warburton, Creative Director, says,
“We’re thrilled to be able to host such an amazing range of creative talent to launch the new IOU Creation Centre and can’t wait to welcome people to our creative hub to experience an intriguing summer of art.”
