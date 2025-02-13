It crust be love for pizza fans in Halifax this Valentine's Day

Love is in the air at a Halifax bar where heart-shaped pizzas are on offer this Valentine’s Day.

Nxt Lvl in Dean Clough will play host to loved-up couples this February 14.

A new menu is made for sharing and consists of a range of romantic starters. Lovers can then enjoy splitting a heart-shaped 12-inch pizza with a variety of toppings.

A sharing board dessert served with cream or vanilla ice cream and a bottle of Prosecco completes the line-up.

Couples can make their evening extra special by adding a bouquet of fresh flowers or a heart-shaped balloon at an additional cost.

Nxt Lvl is a retro arcade gaming bar and restaurant and has recently reopened after a refurbishment.

There are new free-to-play game machines to enjoy as well as a refreshed menu.

Director Alex Biggart said: “We couldn’t resist getting a slice of the action and introducing some delicious heart-shaped pizzas to our menu this Valentine’s Day.

“Along with our refurbished bar and restaurant, it promises to make February 14 extra special for romantic Halifax couples. We can’t wait for people to join us and feel the loved-up vibes.”

For more information and to book visit https://nextlevel.bar/