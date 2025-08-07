James Yorkston, Nina Persson of The Cardigans to play live in Hebden Bridge

Acclaimed Scottish singer-songwriter James Yorkston will release his brand new album, 'Songs for Nina and Johanna' via Domino on August 22. The new record features collaborations with Nina Persson of The Cardigans and Johanna Söderberg of First Aid Kit. James Yorkston & Nina Persson will also be heading to Hebden Bridge for a special live show at the Trades Club on September 18.

Nina Persson (The Cardigans), who teamed up with James on his previous critically-acclaimed album The Great White Sea Eagle, this time shares singing duties with Johanna Söderberg (First Aid Kit), the two of them singing separately with James on five and four tracks respectively. A Moment Longer and Love / Luck, the first two tracks to be taken from the forthcoming album, have been released today and you can listen to them here.

Songs for Nina and Johanna is a meditation on family, love, and parenthood, filled with gentle melodies and poignant lyricism. Recorded live at Studio Rymden in Stockholm with co-producer Daniel Bengtson, the album features two of Sweden’s most recognisable female vocalists: “Who wouldn’t embrace the chance to sing with two great Swedish voices?”, says Yorkston. “When the idea for Johanna to join the fold was suggested, I leapt at the chance. Nina and Johanna, they complement, yet never compete. And me? I tried not to get in their way, tried to give them space to interpret the songs as they felt.”

Söderberg was heavily pregnant with her second child during the recording sessions, something which may have ignited a certain emotion seeping into her performances. And despite the more limited appearance of Second Hand Orchestra leader Karl Jonas Winqvist—due to illness—members of the collective still feature prominently on the album. Contributions include Peter Morén (Peter Bjorn and John) on guitar, Ullis Gyllenberg on violin, Lina Langendorf on saxophone, and Lars Skoglund on drums.

The album will be released on CD, digital, and vinyl formats, with a limited-edition Dinked LP that includes a bonus CD of four reimagined tracks by members of The Second Hand Orchestra. Heartfelt, soul-stirring, and full of human warmth, Songs for Nina and Johanna stands as one of Yorkston’s most vital and life-affirming works to date.

Catch James Yorkston and Nina Persson performing songs from the new album at the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge on September 18.