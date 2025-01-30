Jon Boden the showman and John Spiers the melodeon-wielding wizard play by Candlelight at Halifax Minister
After a seven year hiatus to concentrate on their Universal Records-signed big band Bellowhead, Spiers & Boden returned in 2021 with the critically acclaimed album Fallow Ground (Hudson Records) and have been taking their brand of high octane, no nonsense acoustic folk song and music to packed UK venues ever since.
Described by The Guardian as ‘the finest instrumental duo on the traditional scene’, Spiers & Boden first rocketed on to the music scene in 2001, quickly winning a clutch of BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and went on to become one of the best loved duos on the English folk scene and beyond. Fallow Ground marked their return as a duo.
Friday March 7, Halifax Minster Candlelight, 8 Horton St. Halifax, HX1 1PU. The Grayston Unity.
Doors: 7pm
Tickets: Members £20 (Bar) Non-Members £22 (Bar & See Tickets).
Contact: 07807 136520.