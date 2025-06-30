K9 Party in the Park returns for 2025 – Celebrating 25 years of fun, dogs, and community spirit!

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved K9 Party in the Park, taking place at Manor Heath Park, Halifax. This year’s event is extra special as it marks the 25th anniversary of this much-loved fun dog show and family event.

Organised by the local, self-funded RSPCA branch, K9 Party in the Park has become a staple summer event for families and dog lovers across the region. With a fun-filled 21-class dog show at its heart, the 2025 celebration promises to be the biggest and best yet.

Fay Gibbons, Marketing & Communications Officer, shares: "K9 Party in the Park has always been a highlight for our supporters and it’s heart-warming to see so many people – and their beloved dogs – return each year. Celebrating 25 years of this special event, and our ongoing mission to always be there for local animals in need, is something we’re so proud of. We really can’t wait to celebrate with everyone this July!"

The charity are really excited to be introducing a brand-new and dog-friendly Silent Disco for partyers to enjoy! While attendees can of course take part in the 21-class fun dog show at just £2 per class, Have-A-Go Agility with the Springers Team, games, a huge variety of local trade stalls, food vendors, doggy pool ball and free goodie bags for the first 600 people to arrive!

Some of the dog show categories include favourites like ‘Waggiest Tail’, ‘Best Rescue’, and ‘Eyes That Melt Your Heart’ – and winners will receive exclusive 2025 RSPCA rosettes.

While the event is free to attend, donations are warmly welcomed to support the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Animal Centre on Wade Street, Halifax. The Centre rehomes up to 400 animals annually and relies entirely on local fundraising to keep its doors open.

Pre-register for the dog show now via the charity’s website to avoid the queues, or sign up on the day using cash or card. K9 Party Raffle tickets are also available online and on-site for the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Sunday 6th July, 11am–5pm at Manor Heath Park, Halifax.

To learn more or pre-register, visit:

www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/k9-party-in-the-park-2025

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1158913952610838

About the Branch:

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch is an independent, self-funded branch of the National RSPCA. Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome unwanted, abandoned, and abused animals across the region. So far this year, they've successfully rehomed over 203 animals – and counting.