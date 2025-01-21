Minster to remember the Holocaust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halifax Minster will be the setting this Sunday (January 26) to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised in partnership with Calderdale Council and Calderdale Interfaith and Calderdale Council of Mosques, will also mark the 30th anniversary of the genoicide in Bosnia, and be a chance for people to come together across the town and remember all those who lost their lives.

The Address will be given by Rabbi Douglas Chairing, the Reading will be given by The Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Ann Kingstone and Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Virginia Lloyd, with music performed by the Minster Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicar of Halifax Minster, Canon Hilary Barber said: “ I'm delighted to welcome the people of Calderdale to gather in the Minster for what has become a significant day in the calendar year, when we remember with sadness the atrocities of the past and the significant loss of life.

Holocaust Memorial Day

“Holocaust Memorial Day (Monday January 27) and the time surround it reminds us that we must always strive for a better world in which everyone is valued for who they are, and that the lessons of the past must not be repeated in the 21st century.”

Evensong to Commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day is on Sunday 26 January at 4pm. All are welcome.

Read more about other events taking place at Halifax Minster by visiting the website: https://halifaxminster.org.uk