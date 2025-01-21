Minster to remember the Holocaust
The event, organised in partnership with Calderdale Council and Calderdale Interfaith and Calderdale Council of Mosques, will also mark the 30th anniversary of the genoicide in Bosnia, and be a chance for people to come together across the town and remember all those who lost their lives.
The Address will be given by Rabbi Douglas Chairing, the Reading will be given by The Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Ann Kingstone and Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Virginia Lloyd, with music performed by the Minster Choir.
Vicar of Halifax Minster, Canon Hilary Barber said: “ I'm delighted to welcome the people of Calderdale to gather in the Minster for what has become a significant day in the calendar year, when we remember with sadness the atrocities of the past and the significant loss of life.
“Holocaust Memorial Day (Monday January 27) and the time surround it reminds us that we must always strive for a better world in which everyone is valued for who they are, and that the lessons of the past must not be repeated in the 21st century.”
Evensong to Commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day is on Sunday 26 January at 4pm. All are welcome.
Read more about other events taking place at Halifax Minster by visiting the website: https://halifaxminster.org.uk