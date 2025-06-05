Mozart on tour in Rastrick via Vienna

Elizaveta Saul

Orchestra of Square Chapel will perform at St John the Divine, Rastrick on June 22. Mozart is on a tour of Europe, and for this concert he is in Vienna. The concert will feature violin soloist Elizaveta Saul playing Mozart's 3rd violin concerto, and the concert will also include Mozart's wonderful Haffner symphony.

In the lovely atmosphere of St John the Divine, Rastrick there will be great music, there will be tea, there will be cake, there will be a fully licensed bar! The concert is at 5pm at St John the Divine, Rastrick, Brighouse HD6 1HN at 5pm. Tickets from https://tickets.orchestraofsquarechapel.net/