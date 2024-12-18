Mrs Giggles hits the road

Mrs Giggles, Santa and her helpers hit the road with Santa to give that extra magical feel for the children in the Halifax area.

What an amazing woman to set this up and all the hard work , donations and long days in the build up to make sure that this could go ahead. Mrs Giggles wrote “ seeing all the smiles that were created , they made it all worth it”.

Mrs Giggles shows how much it means to her to put a smile on children's faces and give back to the community she has lived in all her life. She goes above and beyond for everyone