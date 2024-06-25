Music legend Bryan Adams brings his hit parade live to The Piece Hall for a Sunday night spectacular

Bryan Adams Takes The Piece Hall

The change in weather finally saw summer in full swing with the temperatures hotting up the famous courtyard bathed in summer sunshine just in time for music legend Bryan Adams to rock up and play a spectacular Sunday night show as part of the TK Maxx Presents Live At The Piece Hall, with support from Cassyette and Vivas, with all the makings for a fabulous summer's night of live music .

Adams who appeared on stage at 9pm leather clad looking smooth ever the rock god to a very loud vocal crowd who were waiting in anticipation, a relaxed and chatty full of character Bryan Adams and his trusty band played a singalong set list including Run To You, Heaven, Summer of 69 and very well know chart topper which topped at number one for 15 weeks in the charts in 1991 (Everything I Do) I Do I Do It For You, also paying homage to his good friend who passed last year the great Tina Turner with Its Only Love, I think it was clear to tell the crowd were in the palm of Bryan's hands with his electric presence and guitar riffs that were ripping through the Piece Hall and I'm sure people miles away could hear the electric vibes, whilst Bryan and the band were belting out the crowd pleasing ballads and stadium anthems, The first thing I noticed is that Bryan is more Easy Listening and go with the flow than he is rock now with a massive stage presence and nothing lacking and I guess that is something that comes with age it definetly didn't deter the audience who were in high spirits dancing and singing along having the time of their lives it's amazing to see I can only imagine that Bryan Adams looked out into crowd and felt a surge of pride at the sold out crowd.

The groover from Vancouver clearly still knows how to pull in a crowd and put on a fantastic live show, last night Adams played pretty much all the hits along with a splash of his more recent material,The crowd, however, were there for the hits and the slow ones in particular.

The temperature in the historic cloth hall shot up with the first chords of “Somebody” and the audience later sang the entire first verse of “Heaven” to Adams which was amazing to see which left me and most of the Piece Hall with goosebumps it was one of them moments you look around and think wow this really is something to see, growing up with my Auntie Gale listening to Bryan Adams on the wireless it was pretty special to be stood there in the sold out crowd together singing along to the songs and making memories, it was surreal still now thinking that music legend Bryan Adams as played in the Piece Hall and my little town Halifax, I have seen over 20 gigs now in the cloth hall but last night Bryan Adams exceeded all expectations and blew the sell out crowd away !

Rocking the night away

I just have to say the security at the Piece Hall is absolutely brilliant this year, from getting into the venue the security checks and procedures are quick and efficient, the security team are very polite with smiles and cannot do enough for you, they always ask how I am and how my day is going which really does go a long way, making the whole experience that much better, walking around the Piece Hall they are always friendly and approachable and the customer service is second to none, the standards have really gone up this year, I just had to give a quick mention and give credit where credit is due, security staff don't always get the best feedback and people are always quick to spout the negatives so I had to give the whole front line security team massive nod this year, not to mention i feel really safe in the knowledge the team are are at the top of their game !

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, has already broken records for ticket sales with more than 170,000 tickets sold across the series.

The series continues on Tuesday with Placebo on Tuesday, followed by Air on Wednesday, Michael Kiwanuka on Thursday and Underworld seeing in the weekend on Friday night.