NSPCC and LEGO team up for Halifax family event this Friday

The NSPCC is proud to be working with the LEGO Group this summer and would love to meet families from Halifax at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum on Friday, August 8.

As part of the partnership’s Build & Talk campaign, the NSPCC’s Local Campaigns teams are hosting sessions to help parents and carers have open conversations with children about online safety while building with LEGO® bricks.

The aim is to help make discussions about online safety natural and normal, sharing good advice and learning while playing. The sessions share vital messaging about gaming and are a good opportunity for families to take time out to enjoy some free activities, chat together and with our experts, and to learn more about keeping safe online.

We can’t wait to meet families from across our region at Eureka between 10am and 3pm this Friday, but if you can’t make it, you can find out more about the LEGO Group’s online safety activities and advice, by searching LEGO® Build & Talk.

There are more tips from the NSPCC regarding speaking to children about online safety on the NSPCC website.