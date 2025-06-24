Overgate Hospice brings colour to Savile Park for annual Colour Run!
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Colour Run, and promises to be more memorable than ever! Local entertainer Bazz will return to host the event, getting the crowd moving with a high-energy warm-up. The event will end with a joyful Colour Party, filled with dancing, music and – of course – even more colour.
Rebecca Marsden, Event Organiser at Overgate Hospice, said:
“We’re incredibly excited to host our most colourful event this year. With building work well underway, the money raised through our Colour Run helps us care for patients and families right now as we continue to care for local people during the build of our new hospice. We are hoping our Colour Runners will raise as much as they can through sponsorship and sharing their Just Giving pages. We’re so grateful to our headline sponsor, Caravan Guard for their continued support, and to our amazing volunteers – we simply couldn’t do it without them! With hundreds of people already signed up, we can’t wait to see everyone on the day.”
The Colour Run is one of many fundraising events held by Overgate Hospice throughout the year. To sign up or find out more, visit: www.overgatehospice.org.uk