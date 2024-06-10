Packed audience enjoy choir's summer celebration concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
A packed audience at the beautiful St John's Church, in Great Horton, Bradford, were delighted with numbers from the choir and the band, and applauded every song with enthusiasm and joy. Performers were thrilled to look out from the stage and see such rapt faces, sometimes smiling, and sometimes emotional.
The astounding acoustics worked so well with their song choices, which included A Thousand Years, Blinded by Your Grace, Billy Joel's Turn the Lights Back On, and Gary Barlow's Sing, one of the choir's especial favourites.
The Concert Band played a variety of stunning pieces, including a haunting medley from West Side Story.
Highlights for the choir were performing 4 songs, including Bridge Over Troubled Water, Africa, and Music by John Miles, accompanied by the band!
Choir members' comments included: 'a brilliant night' 'so proud to be part of All Together Now' 'great singing, great band, and cake' ' a perfect set list' 'thank you Chris and everyone else for a wonderful evening of music.'
Special thanks go to the wonderful hosts at the church, who always make the choir feel so welcome. But thanks go to absolutely everyone involved in this very special evening.
Musical Director Chris Kemp should have the last words: ' 'Shall we do it again next year?'