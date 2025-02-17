Pete Morton returns to Sowerby Bridge folk club

Pete Morton

A welcome return of Pete Morton, folk singer, songwriter and entertainer best described as "An old time troubadour delivering an unruly mix of humanism, politics, love, social commentary and humour all wrapping it's way around the folk tradition".

Discovering acoustic songwriters in his teenage years in Leicester, he was also introduced to old style traditional folk singers by one of his school teachers who recognised his enthusiasm and potential and leant him many rare vinyl recordings. Over the years he's re-interpreted traditional songs and absorbed those storytelling qualities in his own highly original songs.

As a performer he has a powerful voice and a big stage presence, a communicator and entertainer who has honed his craft at festivals and venues throughout the English folk scene and regular tours in Europe.

" not only original but a revelation" (The Guardian)

Have a listen to "Golden Thread", "Barbary Allen" and "Yemeni Moon", tracks on his latest CD ‘Fair Freedom’ on his website https://www.petemorton.com/

Supporting Pete are resident locals including Pete Coe, Chris Manners, John Bromley.

The event will take place at Ryburn 3 Step Folk Club at Hollins Mill, Sowerby Bridge, on Sunday March 9.

Tickets £9 cash on the door. 7pm-10pm Reservations recommended from 01422 822569