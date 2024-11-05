Photographic exhibition

By Ray Spencer
Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 15:28 BST
Calderdale Industrial Museum Exhibition

Calderdale Industrial Museum are delighted to announce an exhibition by David R Williams titled 'A 21st Century Look at Calderdale's Industrial Heritage - Changes in use of our historic workplaces'.

All images are black and white and are from the Calder Valley area. The exhibition runs until February 2, 2025.

The museum is open on Saturdays only, 10am until 4pm.

Photographer David R Williams at the exhibition launchplaceholder image
Photographer David R Williams at the exhibition launch

All are welcome.

Admission Adults £7.50, Concessions £6, Children Free.

Find out more about visiting the museum at https://calderdaleindustrial.co.uk/

