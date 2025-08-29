Piece \Hall announces more gigs for up-and-coming artists

The Piece Hall Academy is teaming up with a grassroots music venue in Halifax to help new artists break into the scene. It has been revealed that the New Royal Oak’s event space will now host regular gigs by up-and-coming talent to support the future of local music.

The performance opportunities will give new acts a chance to hone their skills, increase their confidence and showcase their abilities.

The shows will also offer hands on experience to young people looking at a career backstage, in production, sound or lighting.

The Piece Hall Academy is an umbrella project which helps train, develop and support the next generation of creatives as part of The Piece Hall’s commitment to the future of arts and culture in the region.

Director of The Piece Hall Academy Aaron Casserly Stewart said: “It’s harder than ever for young people to make it in the music industry and this partnership with The New Royal Oak will function like an incubator, helping to develop the acts we are working with.

The chance to play live regularly is essential for new artists to gain the confidence and experience they need to turn music from a dream to reality and a career which they can earn a living from.

The Piece Hall is committed to supporting and feeding the music eco-system that will help keep culture thriving and create potential Live at The Piece Hall headliners of the future while also expanding opportunities in the North and preventing potential talent drain out of the region.”

The New Royal Oak has recently reopened under new management.

Owner Paddy Fitzgibbon said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be collaborating with The Piece Hall to be the performance base for the Academy. We’ve got The Piece Hall just down the road which now an epic, award winning venue, but small venues are where it all starts and it’s vital up-and-coming bands have access to perform in them. I’m a music person and I just really want to bring the passion back for small gigs as well as big ones.”

The first Piece Hall Academy showcases are being planned at The Royal Oak for next month.

Run by The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, this grade 1 listed building is the only remaining Georgian cloth hall in the world and welcomes around three million visitors a year.

First opened in 1779 for the trading of ‘pieces’ of hand-woven woollen fabric produced as part of Yorkshire’s thriving ‘cottage industry’, this stunning heritage site is now an award-winning, free to enter, contemporary leisure, retail, and arts destination with a treasure trove of high-quality independent shops, bars, cafés, and restaurants.

It’s 66,000sq ft open air courtyard, on a par with the great piazzas of Europe, plays host to a year-round programme of world class live music, including its flagship summer series ‘TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall’, major cultural events and community festivals, alongside food, drink and craft markets.