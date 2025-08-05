Play Write festival 2025 at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre

By janet griffiths
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2025, 12:48 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 12:52 BST
Play Write Festival 2025placeholder image
Play Write Festival 2025
Hebden Bridge Little Theatre is pleased to present its new Playwriting festival 7th 8th and 9th August

Six short plays will be performed by members of the theatre which were chosen from a call out to writers from Yorkshire and Lancashire.

The organizer of the festival, Janet Griffiths received over thirty submissions judged by a team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The theatre directors and actors have been hard at work rehearsing and the evening promises to be not only highly entertaining but also exciting as there will be an audience vote every night and an overall winner announced on the final night.

Tickets are £5 and available from www.hblt.co.uk

Related topics:LancashireYorkshireTickets
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice