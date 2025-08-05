Play Write festival 2025 at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre
Hebden Bridge Little Theatre is pleased to present its new Playwriting festival 7th 8th and 9th August
Six short plays will be performed by members of the theatre which were chosen from a call out to writers from Yorkshire and Lancashire.
The organizer of the festival, Janet Griffiths received over thirty submissions judged by a team.
The theatre directors and actors have been hard at work rehearsing and the evening promises to be not only highly entertaining but also exciting as there will be an audience vote every night and an overall winner announced on the final night.
Tickets are £5 and available from www.hblt.co.uk